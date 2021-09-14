Minal Khan’s throwback dance video goes viral, watch video
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Khan are all set to step towards their new journey as a couple.
Minal and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are now officially married. The newly married Minal khan updated her fans that she is now officially married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as she posted her adorable wedding picture on her Instagram account. Minal also changed her surname from Khan to Ahsan on her Instagram handle.
A throwback video from the Minal Khan dholki event goes viral on social media in which Minal set the stage on fire with their dance moves
Have a look!
