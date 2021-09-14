Minal Khan’s throwback dance video goes viral, watch video

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

15th Sep, 2021. 12:52 am
Minal Khan

 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Khan are all set to step towards their new journey as a couple.

Minal and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are now officially married. The newly married Minal khan updated her fans that she is now officially married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as she posted her adorable wedding picture on her Instagram account. Minal also changed her surname from Khan to Ahsan on her Instagram handle.

A throwback video from the Minal Khan dholki event goes viral on social media in which Minal set the stage on fire with their dance moves

Have a look!

 

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
6 hours ago
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
6 hours ago
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
7 hours ago
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
7 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar and his wife gush fans with their adorable social media banter

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
8 hours ago
Fatima effendi looks spectacular in a yellow-black combination theme on her sons birthday

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...