Minar-e-Pakistan case: Court declines request to send suspect into police custody

A local court has excluded the police’s appeal to encompass the physical custody of six detained suspects in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case.

At the hearing, the police presented the suspect, namely Shehryar, Mehran, Arsalan, Sajid, Abid, and Iftikhar, at the conclusion of their remand.

The police implored before the court to send the suspect into police custody for further questioning.

Whereas, Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema disallowed the police’s request and sent the accused into judicial custody.

Previously, the local court had ordered the release of 98 suspects taken into custody for shoving TikToker Aisha Akram inside the Greater Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) after the victim could not recognize them during a distinctiveness procession.

The victim recognized only six suspects who later were detained out of 104 suspects during the documentation procession, sated the Police.