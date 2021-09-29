Minister, Saudi envoy discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki discussed the ongoing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and other matters of mutual interests.

During a meeting with the Saudi envoy, who called on him at his office, the minister apprised the ambassador of the government’s initiatives in the energy sector focusing on induction of renewable energy policy to harness local resources for power generation and; said that the revival of exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector would attract investment in the country.

Azhar also highlighted the expeditious steps taken by the present government for energy infrastructure development across the country.

Al-Maliki acknowledged and lauded the efforts made by the minister and his team for Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector. He reaffirmed the commitment of the kingdom to work with Pakistan for strengthening the economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

He also invited the minister to the Clean and Sustainable Energy Conference, scheduled next month in Saudi Arabia, which the minister cordially accepted.