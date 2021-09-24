Ministries proposals for 1,100 projects to be completed soon: official
ISLAMABAD: Various ministries have given suggestions for 1,100 projects to achieve speedy progress for the people of Pakistan, an official said.
Talking to PTV, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Shahzad Arbab said that the government is working on a reforms agenda to enhance performance of the national institutions.
The target has been set to bring improvement in the existing system to address issues of the common man, he added.
The ministers had been given the task for showing progress in their respective institutions, he said, adding that the PTI would have majority votes in the next elections after delivering to the masses.
