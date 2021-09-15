Mississippi hunters caught 800lb alligator which is about 13-foot long
Throughout the span of a few hours, the gathering contended energetically to get what was clearly the greatest alligator in the Yazoo River, and first-time hunter Ty Powell has uncovered the dramatization behind the catch.
“We had one guy with a broken rod, me with a broken reel, and one good rod on him. We were just holding on and praying at that point.” As stated by Ty.
Altogether, it takes almost four hours to get the alligator to the coast.
For Ty, the experience was a huge instance of an amateur’s karma as he packed away the gator, which had at one point been much more than 18ft before a tail injury.
“I’m still excited and shaking about it. It was the hunt of a lifetime. These four guys that were with me, I can’t thank them enough for helping me get that gator,” he told the media.
