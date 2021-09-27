Moeen Ali takes retires from Test cricket

English cricketer, Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from the Test cricket, to concentrate more on his white-ball cricket.

Moeen Ali said, “I’m 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket,

“Test cricket is amazing, when you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far, it’s more rewarding and you feel like you’ve really earnt it,”

“I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out,

“I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done,”

Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 and represented England in 64 Test matches. He took 195 Test wickets including 5 five-wicket hauls and scored 5 Test match centuries.