Mohammad Amir decides not to take PCB domestic contract

Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Aamir has decided not to take the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) domestic cricket contract.

PCB has announced a central contract for domestic cricket, which does not include the names of several senior cricketers, while Amir has been included in a central contract that is not available for international cricket.

Amir says that the PCB has included him in the domestic central contract without asking him.

He said, “I have now found out that my name is included in the list, I will not take the domestic contract of the PCB, the board should give contract to junior players in my place. I’m not even playing international, bless the young cricketer,”

PCB has included Mohammad Amir in A category of Domestic Central Contract. Many big players have lost from Domestic Central Contract including Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal.

In this regard, Kamran Akmal said that he had asked the PCB to give him a contract on the basis of performance and seniority.

Meanwhile, the PCB said that the players playing white-ball and red-ball cricket have been divided according to categories, the players were contacted and the players agreed to take the contract according to the event.