Mohammad Hafeez congrats Ramiz Raja for holding PCB chairmanship

Mohammad Hafeez congratulates Ramiz Raja for holding PCB chairmanship
Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, congratulated Ramiz Raja for holding the chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Mohammad Hafeez tweeted, “Congratulations @iramizraja as chairman @TheRealPCB. Best wishes,”
Congratulations @iramizraja as chairman @TheRealPCB . Best wishes
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 13, 2021
There has been beef between Ramiz and Hafeez, which first started when Ramiz Raja advised Mohammad Hafeez to retire earlier this year on his YouTube channel.
Ramiz suggested Hafeez “retire gracefully” and let youngsters get a chance to play for the national team.
In an interview last year, Hafeez had said that although he respects Ramiz as a former player, he has reservations regarding his “cricket sense” and “game awareness”.
