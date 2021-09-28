Mohammad Hafeez contracts with dengue fever
Pakistani cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez has been diagnosed with dengue fever.
As per the details, Hafeez missed the matches of the National T20 Cup 2021 due to food poisoning and returned to Lahore from Rawalpindi.
After arriving in his home city, he has gone through all his tests in which he was diagnosed with dengue fever.
It must be noted here that Mohammad Hafeez is in Central Punjab’s squad for National T20 Cup 2021, and he is also the part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.
Read More
Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove confesses she wants to get married soon
Cristiano Ronaldo's long-term ladylove Georgina Rodriguez confessed she wants to tie the knot...
Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday
LAHORE: Sindh will start their title defense when the opening round of...
Did you know PCB receives food bills up to 27 lakhs?
PCB receives food bills up to 27 lakhs for security officials hired...
Hasan Ali turns down Babar's request, will play in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab fast bowler Hasan Ali refused to step down despite his...
Inzamam-ul-Haq stable in hospital after suffering heart attack
Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and best batsman of all time, is...