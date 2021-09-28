Mohammad Hafeez contracts with dengue fever

Pakistani cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez has been diagnosed with dengue fever.

As per the details, Hafeez missed the matches of the National T20 Cup 2021 due to food poisoning and returned to Lahore from Rawalpindi.

After arriving in his home city, he has gone through all his tests in which he was diagnosed with dengue fever.

It must be noted here that Mohammad Hafeez is in Central Punjab’s squad for National T20 Cup 2021, and he is also the part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.