Mohammad Rizwan thanks Misbah and Waqar for serving Pakistan
Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Rizwan expresses gratitude to Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis for serving the Pakistan cricket team.
Misbah and Waqar resigned from their roles last week just after the announcement of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad. Rizwan wishes prayers for both the coaches as they moved on to the next chapter of their lives.
He tweeted from his official Twitter account, “As you move on to the next chapter of your lives, lots of prayers for Misbah and Waqar bhai,”
“Thank you for serving Pakistan cricket team. You two will be remembered for your sincerity, support, guidance and hard work,”
Meanwhile, former Test cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Saqlain Mushtaq are serving as interim coaches of the national team for home ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand.
On the other hand, Australia’s Matthew Hayden and South Africa’s Vernon Philander will join as consultant coaches for the T20 World Cup.
