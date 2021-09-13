Moin Khan and Aqib Javed praise Ramiz Raja chairmanship

Suhaib Ahmed

13th Sep, 2021. 11:44 pm
Former Pakistan players Moin Khan and Aaqib Javed praised the clarity of Ramiz Raja after he highlighted his goals in the first press conference as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Moin and Aaqib were present at the press conference on a special invitation by Ramiz Raja. Both former teammates were impressed by the energy possessed by Ramiz.

Aaqib said, “We have seen change after so long that a cricketer has been named chairman. His focus is to make Pakistan cricket better and it was a necessity that a cricketer should come and change cricket,”

Moin said, “There was no contradiction in his words and he has also played his cricket like this too. He has achieved everything and the thing he has not achieved, he clearly stated today,”

Ramiz Raja is the 36th PCB chairman and was elected unopposed by the Board of Governors (BoG).

