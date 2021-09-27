Money Heist’s song “Bella Ciao” gets a Gujarati remix

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

27th Sep, 2021. 04:45 pm
In India, it appears that the excitement around Money Heist and its theme song isn’t going away. Now, after numerous covers, a bhajan-style rendition of “Bella Ciao” is making the rounds on the internet.

A local band in Gujarat was observed singing the Netflix show’s theme song Bella Ciao on Indian classical instruments such as harmonium, tabla, and Ankle bells, believe it or not.

The Spanish song with a desi twist, performed by musicians at a temple in Gujarati, has gone viral online.

Indians have been unable to get enough of the sitcom, formerly known as La Casa De Papel, since it appeared on Netflix in early September with its last season, and the latest video has gotten accolades from fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patil Nik’s (@niks_music143)

Sahdev Dirdo, of Bachpan ka Pyar fame, has previously joined the bandwagon. This song was recorded by a bunch of singers with a Marathi twist to raise awareness about Covid-19 and immunization. Many Indian celebrities have tried their hand at it, including actor Ayushmann Khurrana and singer Harshdeep Kaur.

The band of the Mumbai Police Department also gained internet fame after performing the theme tune recently.

After being featured in this Spanish series in recent years, the song, which was originally a protest anthem sung by farmers in the nineteenth century, has regained popularity.

 

 

