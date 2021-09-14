Most of the Korean crypto exchanges to close this month, as per insiders

Failure to meet South Korean regulators’ new necessities is probable to spread out tens of crypto exchange operators.

The time limit for South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges to meet new obedience requirements is approaching fast, with all operators probable to submit requests for an authorized license with the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

Industry actors and senates for smaller exchanges have disputed the new requirements for much of the previous year, yet lacking success.

Now insiders supposedly guess that close to 40 of the country’s projected 60 cryptocurrency operators will be forced to shut down.