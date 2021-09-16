Murad’s disqualification: SHC reserve verdict on maintainability of plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s petition seeking the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sheikh had approached the court seeking Murad’s disqualification as a member of the Sindh Assembly for hiding his dual nationality.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, after hearing the arguments of counsel for the petitioner reserved its order.

Earlier the bench had observed that the apex court had itself allowed the PPP MPA to continue working as the chief m. It added that a review petition on the subject of his disqualification was still pending before the Supreme Court.

The counsel for the petitioner replied that the apex court was examining the issue of CM’s dual nationality while the petition before the SHC had been filed under the Peoples Representation Act.

The bench asked the counsel to satisfy the court about the maintainability of the petition.

Sheikh submitted in the petition that in 2012 the Supreme Court had disqualified Shah and others and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate legal proceedings against them for filing mis-declaration.

However, he further submitted that Shah had managed to get himself elected in a by-election in 2014 by defying the judgment of the apex court.

Impleading the ECP, provincial election commissioner and Shah as respondents, petitioner Sheikh had asked the SHC to declare the chief minister ineligible for holding membership of the provincial assembly by declaring the notification of the ECP as null and void.