Music company buys NFT of viral ‘Side-eyeing Chloe’ meme for $74,000

A picture of a famous internet meme, featuring a two-year-old girl, has been sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for about $74,000 (£54,000).

The picture, dubbed Side Eyeing Chloe, shows young Chloe Clem giving a disapproving look when her mother reveals a surprise trip to Disneyland.

NFTs are basically digital tokens that show possession of electronic art. The Clem family auctioned their NFT for 25 Ethereum – a form of cryptocurrency.

It was bought by 3F Music, a Dubai-based music production company, said a report by BBC.

NFTs are typically bought and sold for cryptocurrency. Despite owning the digital certificate, buyers do not control the copyright for the image it represents.

Chloe’s mother, Katie, told the BBC she and her family watched the auction from their home in Utah.

“If we’re going based off meme sales before, it’s a bit lower, but we’re grateful for what it sold for,” said Katie.

“The money is awesome but it’s just the fact that we get to do this as a family is so much fun.”

Side Eyeing Chloe

The NFT of Side Eyeing Chloe was taken from the family video, posted on YouTube by Chloe’s mother Katie in 2013.

The video showed Chloe announcing that her family was going to Disneyland. One of the girls, Lily, started crying, and the camera pans to Chloe. She pulled a reproachful face.

The video of Chloe, who’s now aged 10, has been watched more than 20 million times.

Chloe has also amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram. She has also been featured in a Google advert in Brazil.

The Clem family is planning to save Ethereum from the sale. “In an ever-changing world, it may be worth more next week,” she said as the cryptocurrency’s prices are very volatile.

“We’ll definitely get a Walt Disney holiday out of this next year!”

NFTs of internet memes attracted millions of dollars in sales this year.

In August, Pakistan’s viral ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’, was also auctioned at an online platform by a Lahore and London-based startup Alter for 20 Ethereum tokens which were equal to $51,776.