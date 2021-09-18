Nadra Centre opens at Pakistan Embassy in US
ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik inaugurated the Nadra Centre at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan and embassy officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Malik said that the Nadra Centre has been established under the prime minister’s initiative to address the problems being faced by the legal heirs of a deceased in obtaining the letters of administration and succession certificates from courts.
These documents can now be obtained from Nadra without visiting courts in Pakistan. Through establishment of Nadra Centre at the Pakistan Embassy, Washington, legal heirs of a deceased residing in the US can now verify their biometrics at the embassy without travelling to Pakistan, he added.
Malik also said that the Nadra desk would also provide facilitation to the overseas Pakistanis in the US in processing of their NICOP/POC applications.
