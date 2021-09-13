Natasha Ali enjoying vacations with husband in the Maldives
Natasha Ali is a young and attractive Pakistani actress, model, and television host who is most known for her supporting role in the drama series “Dolly ki Ayegi Barat.” She has been a member of the entertainment industry for a long time and has flawlessly played characters in a variety of dramas. During lockdown last year, Natasha Ali married a civil engineer.
Natasha Ali isn’t particularly active on social media and rarely shares her personal pictures with her fans and followers on her social media accounts.
Natasha Ali was recently spotted in the Maldives with her husband on holiday. Natasha shared some gorgeous photos from her recent vacation to the Maldives on her official Instagram account.
Have a look!
