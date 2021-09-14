Natasha Ali sets the stage on fire with her killer dance moves, watch video

Natasha Ali Lakhani, the granddaughter of iconic singer Noor Jehan, has made a position for herself in the fashion world in a short period of time, which comes as no surprise.

The makeup maestro is drop-dead gorgeous and is a talent powerhouse with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her admirers hooked. This time, Natasha raised the temperature by demonstrating her killer dance moves with her husband at a family wedding.

Looking breathtaking in her maroon ensemble, she was a sight to behold as she gracefully glided on the dance floor leaving the audience mesmerized.

Have a look!