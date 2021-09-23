National T20 2021: Northern wins the match by 6 wickets against Balochistan

National T20 2021: Northern won the match by 6 wickets (with 18 balls remaining) against Balochistan in the first match of National T20 Cup 2021 in Rawalpindi Stadium.

Haider Ali and Asif Ali scored 51 runs partnership to help Northern bag an easy victory over Balochistan.

Haider smashed 7 boundaries and 2 sixes during his inning. Asif joined Haider and scored 43 runs in 20 balls by smashing 3 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Akif Javed, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, and Yasir Shah bagged a wicket each for Balochistan.

Earlier, Northern won the toss and elected to field first. Northern bowlers held Balochistan tight from the beginning as they managed to score 139 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Balochistan kept losing wickets after regular intervals. Skipper Imam-ul-Haq got bowled at an early stage by Sohail Tanvir in the first over of the inning.

Abdul Wahid Banglazai and Bismillah Khan followed their captain after scoring 24 runs and 10 runs respectively. Akbar-ur-Rehman played slowly and scored 24 runs.

Amad scored 34 runs and Kashif scored 24 runs. They both scored 66 runs partnership.

Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf bagged 2 wickets each, while Sohail and Zaman Khan shared a wicket apiece for Northern.