National T20 Cup: Balochistan defeats Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup: Balochistan won by 7 wickets against Southern Punjab in the seventh match of the National T20 Cup 2021 in Rawalpindi Stadium.

Balochistan has registered its first win of the tournament by chasing a 102-run target in 17.2 overs.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored his first fifty of his T20 career and remained unbeaten on 58 runs off 55 balls by smashing 5 boundaries and a six.

Bismillah Khan also played a good knock by scoring 28 runs off 29 balls.

Earlier, Balochistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Balochistan’s Amad Butt and Yasir Shah bagged 3 wickets each to bundle Southern Punjab out for 101 in 17.5 overs.

Umaid Asif took 2 wickets while Kashif Bhatti and Khurram Shahzad nagged a wicket each.

Only three Southern Punjab batters reached double-figures. Zeeshan Ashraf scored 18 runs at the top while skipper Sohaib Maqsood scored 24 runs.

However, it was Southern Punjab’s 3rd consecutive loss in the competition.

Squad:

Balochistan:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Southern Punjab:

Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.