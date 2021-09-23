National T20 Cup Live: Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Suhaib Ahmed

23rd Sep, 2021. 08:19 pm
National T20 Cup Live: Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National T20 Cup Live: Live streaming of the second match of National T20 Cup 2021 played between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Rawalpindi Stadium.

National T20 Cup Live

Here you can watch the live streaming of the second match:

Watch Here

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

48 mins ago
National T20 2021: Central Punjab wins the toss and elects to field first

National T20 2021: Central Punjab won the toss and elected to field...
59 mins ago
National T20 Cup 2021: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Live Score - Match 2

National T20 Cup 2021 Live Score: Today Central Punjab will face Khyber...
1 hour ago
National T20 2021: Northern wins the match by 6 wickets against Balochistan

National T20 2021: Northern won the match by 6 wickets (with 18...
2 hours ago
National T20 Points Table: Pakistan National T20 2021 cup points table today

National T20 Points Table: Points table 2020 Updated after the match played...
2 hours ago
Italian football club Genoa sold to US investment firm

Genoa announced on Thursday they have been bought by American private equity...
3 hours ago
'No special deals' for England cricketers heading to Australia: PM

England cricketers heading to Australia for the Ashes this year will get "no...