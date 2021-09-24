National T20 Cup: Sindh win by 5 wickets against Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Sindh won by 5 wickets against Southern Punjab in the third match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at Rawalpindi Stadium.
Sindh chased down the target in the second ball of the last over with Anwar Ali scoring 29 runs off 9 balls.
Sindh had a slow start with Sharjeel Khan and Shan Masood both going back to the pavilion early. Khurram Manzoor took the team in the middle-overs with composed batting.
Khurram registered 27th half-century and scored 84 runs off 49 balls, and stroked 10 boundaries and 3 sixes.
For Southern Punjab, Aamir Yamin, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Ilyas bagged a wicket each.
Earlier, Aamir Yamin guided Southern Punjab to 175/7 in 20 overs. In the middle-overs, he took the responsibility after all main batters were dismissed, and scored 43 runs off 26 balls, smashing 4 sixes and 2 boundaries.
Zeeshan Ashraf (34), Zain Abbas (25), Khushdil Shah (21), skipper Sohaib Maqsood (18) and Azam Khan (20) also scored crucial runs.
For Sindh, Mohammad Hasnain bagged 2 wickets, while all other bowlers took a wicket each.
The fourth match of the National T20 Cup will take place at 7.30 PM between Central Punjab and Balochistan.
