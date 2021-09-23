National T20 Points Table: Pakistan National T20 2021 cup points table today
National T20 Points Table: Points table 2020 Updated after the match played between Nothern and Balochistan today.
National T20 2021 cup points table today
Here is how the points table of the event looks like after completion of 1st match:
|TEAMS
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|Matches Tied
|Matches Abandoned
|Net Run Rate
|Points
|Northern
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.285
|2
|Balochistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.285
|0
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sindh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Punjab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southern Punjab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
