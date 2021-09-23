National T20 Points Table: Pakistan National T20 2021 cup points table today

Suhaib Ahmed

23rd Sep, 2021. 07:14 pm
National T20 Points Table: Points table 2020 Updated after the match played between Nothern and Balochistan today.

Northern won by 6 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)

National T20 2021 cup points table today

Here is how the points table of the event looks like after completion of 1st match:

TEAMSMatches PlayedMatches WonMatches LostMatches TiedMatches Abandoned Net Run RatePoints
Northern110001.2852
Balochistan10100-1.2850
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-------
Sindh-------
Central Punjab-------
Southern Punjab-------

 

