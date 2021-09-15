National Women’s Hockey Championship suspends

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has suspended the first Chief Minister Punjab Five-A-Side National Women’s Hockey Championship due to the security concerns during New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan.

As per the PHF, the tournament was suspended because of two reasons, the first reason is the New Zealand tour to Pakistan, and the second reason is the prevailing COVID-19 virus.

PHF states, “The women’s hockey event has been postponed due to the Corona situation in the province and the security reasons of the visiting New Zealand cricket team. The new dates of the event will be announced soon,”

The event was scheduled to take place from 18th to 23rd September at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is currently in Pakistan after 18 years. They will play three ODIs on 17th, 19th, and 21st September in Rawapnidi and five T20Is from 25th September to 3rd October here at Gaddafi Stadium.