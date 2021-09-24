NCCPL, CDC carry out business continuity management drill

KARACHI: The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and the Central Depository Company (CDC) have successfully completed a business continuity management drill, a statement said.

The exercise was planned for the most critical business functions to assess the readiness to continue operations in the event of unforeseen situations or emergencies.

The exercise was conducted on the actual operations providing all the critical business services from Alternate Processing Site (APS) throughout the day.

The teams that were working from APS assumed full control of operations and performed all the operational activities remotely.

The main objective of this exercise was to assess if the predetermined Recovery Time Objective (RTO, time window taken to resume the operations) of each business critical function are met and to assess the recovery plan procedures and team members’ readiness for major incidents.

The exercise was successfully achieved using the latest state-of-the-art high-technology remote collaborative communication solution for instant decision-making, the statement said.

NCCPL and CDC are certified against the global standard of ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management System.

The effective business continuity is a part of the strategic direction and we are committed to ensure its continuous improvement. Our strategic alignment is tested through resumption of business critical activities in acceptable timescale.