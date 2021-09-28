NCOC decides to start vaccinating children aged 12 and above

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to inoculate Covid-19 vaccines to children of 12 years old and above, Chairman of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar said on Tuesday.

“Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated,” Umar said on Twitter.

In today's NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 28, 2021

Pakistan has reported 1,400 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the overall tally of the infected people to 1,241,825 in the country.

Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 456,343 cases, followed by the Punjab where the virus was detected in 429,655 people.

A total of 27,638 people died from the virus in Pakistan, with 41 new deaths, the NCOC said. The country currently has 49,968 active cases, while 1,164,219 others have recovered.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 27 Sep: 961,340

Total vaccine administered till now: 79,531,641

⚠️ Non-vaccinated people will be facing various restrictions from 1st Oct 21! Get yourself completely vaccinated immediately! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 28, 2021

In August, the government had allowed citizens above the age of 17 to get vaccinated from September 1, according to Radio Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, during a press conference, had announced that students would have to be fully vaccinated by October 15 to enter educational institutions.

The government soon also had decided to start vaccinating adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the NCOC had revised its Covid-19 vaccination guidelines for citizens below the age of 18 and said that they would be administered the Pfizer vaccine.