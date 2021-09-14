NCOC to ease Coronavirus restrictions

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has declared to ease constraints following the decline in the coronavirus cases amidst the fourth wave of pandemics.

The meeting presided by Asad Umar, head of the National Command and Operations Center, revised the coronavirus condition in detail across the country and significant conclusions were made.

Whereas, the educational institutions across the country will be opened from September 16, with 50 percent attendance and classes will be held on substitute days, stated NCOC.

Markets across the country will remain open till 10 pm except in the regions with amplified cases, while indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed till 12 pm.

Indoor events will be permitted up to 200 vaccinated people while 400 vaccinated people will be permissible to attend outdoor events.

Full attendance and normal working hours have been endorsed in the offices while cinemas will remain closed, limitations on karate, boxing, kabaddi, and water sports will remain in place but gyms with 50 percent capacity will remain open for inoculated people, stated the notification.

The notification said that the trains would run with 70 percent passengers while the travel policy for those coming to Pakistan from abroad would be preserved.

Five districts of Punjab Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, and Gujrat while Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been declared as high-risk areas.

The NCOC said that the condition in the high-rate districts of coronavirus would be revised on September 21 and further verdicts would be taken in the evaluation meetings on a daily basis in view of the situation.