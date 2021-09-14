Netizens discover doppelgänger of Sanam Saeed
Sanam is considered one of the most dynamic, spectacular, and eye-catching Pakistani actresses, singers, and models. She is also known internationally for her incredible performances in many serials and films, for which she has received numerous Best Actress awards.
Despite having no creative background, she marked her place in the industry and in the hearts of people with her continuous endeavor and consistency without having any artistic background.
Saeed started her acting career with a supporting role in the drama serial, Daam Hai. In the same following year, she played the lead female role in Mera Naseeb drama. Saeed is best known for her famous Character Kashuf in Zindagi Gulzar hai drama
A few days back, a throwback picture of American singer Ricky Martin popped up on social media and the netizens compared him with Sanam Saeed.
Have a look!
Read More
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video
Popular Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed questioned Shireen Mazari's silence on Imran Khan's...
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture
Popular Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed questioned Shireen Mazari's silence on Imran Khan's...
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat
Popular Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed questioned Shireen Mazari's silence on Imran Khan's...
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo
Popular Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed questioned Shireen Mazari's silence on Imran Khan's...
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire
Popular Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed questioned Shireen Mazari's silence on Imran Khan's...