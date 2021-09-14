New gold prices have emerged in the United Arab Emirates

New gold prices have emerged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the price of 10 grams of gold in the UAE gold market is 2116 dirhams.

According to the details, the price of ten grams of gold in the United Arab Emirates has become two thousand and one hundred and sixteen dirhams. One gram of gold is eleven dirhams while one milligram is Twenty-one fils.

After falling to a low of dollar 1783 last week, the gold price rose once again to dollar 1793, an increase of 0.34%.

Gold prices in Asian markets ranged from 1790 to و1794. US dollar and US equity markets have been negative for gold trade while inflation data has been positive.