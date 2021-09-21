New York: kitten rescued from car’s engine compartment

When a resident called police in New York to report a cat caught in the engine compartment of their vehicle, officers performed an unusual rescue.

According to the Ramapo Police Department, two officers and the city’s dog control officer were dispatched to a Ramapo home on a report of a distressed kitten.

The department shared a video on Facebook of police working from both the top and bottom of the engine compartment to free the trapped cat.

The post said, “After a lengthy struggle, the officers were able to safely remove the kitten from the car.”

Earlier, animal rescuers in the United Kingdom reported that a kitten survived a 230-mile voyage in the engine compartment of a car from Wales to Leeds, England.

According to the RSPCA, the driver informed rescuers that he arrived in Leeds and opened the hood of the car to investigate a weird noise that was initially supposed to be an engine problem.

When the man noticed there was a kitten trapped in the car engine and it did not come out when he offered it food, he called the RSPCA.

“I managed to reach the poor kitten and bring him to safety,” said Rebecca Goulding, an animal rescue officer, in a news release.

“He was completely covered in grease, but he escaped with no injuries, so he’s a very lucky cat.”

“The caller explained that they’d heard a strange noise all the way from South Wales and had assumed it was something wrong with the engine.”

Goulding believes the kitten was imprisoned for the whole four-hour travel.