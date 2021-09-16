New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell replaces Tom Blundell

New Zealand wicketkeeper, Tom Blundell will miss the ODI series against Pakistan due to a left quad strain.

All-rounder, Daryl Mitchell who was initially selected for the T20Is against Pakistan, will join the ODI squad ahead of the second match after completing his required isolation in Rawalpindi.

Glenn Pocknall said, “Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he’s a quality player with a diverse skill-set,”

“He’ll remain with the squad and we’re hopeful he’ll be available again for the T20I series”

“With Tom out, we do lose our first choice backup wicket-keeping option. However, there are several guys in the squad with keeping experience and we’ll ensure they do the necessary work at training to be up to speed if called upon.”

Tom Blundell sustained the injury during their 3-2 T20 series defeat in Bangladesh.

Nishil Shah Physiotherapist said, “The injury is not quite where we want it so we think it’s best for him to concentrate on his rehab given the big summer of cricket ahead,”