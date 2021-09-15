NLC fleet doubled in two years: official

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has become the first logistics organisation that took initiatives of commercial regional trade and by the end of September 2021, its convoy with Pakistani goods will be moving to Turkey and Azerbaijan via Iran, an official said on Wednesday.

This was stated during the 64th meeting of the National Logistics Board (NLB) held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The NLC director general briefed the participants about the operational, administrative and financial matters of the organisation with special reference to the accomplished tasks and development plans of NLC, including upgradation of fleet.

The forum was apprised about the progress made on the decisions taken during the previous NLB meeting.

The board was informed that the size of the fleet was 457 vehicles in 2018/19, which is being increased to 900 vehicles by December 2021.

The fleet built-up is in line with the directives of the board to focus on the core logistics business expansion, which has shown a strong growth of revenue and profits.

Asad Umar appreciated the regional commercial trade under TIR to Turkey and Azerbaijan and directed the NLC management to extend road freight linkages to other Central Asian Republics (CARs), as well.

He also emphasised the importance of exploring opportunities in rail freight too in ML1.

The minister said NLC should focus on taking advantage of the increased opportunities offered by regional connectivity, and directed NLC to provide logistics services for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

Umar appreciated the performance of NLC and its valuable contribution in the nation building efforts and timely completion of the projects and expressed the hope that NLC would continue to play its role in boosting economic activities in the country.

Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Quartermaster General Pakistan Army/Officer In-charge, NLC, NLC DG Major General Yusuf Jamal, deputy chairman and secretary of the Planning Commission, Maritime Affairs secretary and other board members attended the meeting.