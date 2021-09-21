No evidence of Al Qaeda or ISIS in Afghanistan, Taliban

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers stated that there was no indication of Islamic State or al Qaeda activists in the country.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid excluded allegations that al Qaeda upheld an existence in Afghanistan and recurrent inductees that there would be no outbreaks on third countries from Afghanistan from such actions.

Mujahid stated, “We do not see anyone in Afghanistan who has anything to do with al Qaeda.”

He told in a news conference held in Kabul that “We are committed to the fact that, from Afghanistan, there will not be any danger to any country.”

The Taliban were exiled from power by US-led forces in 2001 for declining to hand over al Qaeda leaders accountable for the Sept. 11 attacks.

They reverted to Kabul last month after U.S. forces proclaimed they were departing and the US-backed government and military malformed.

The Afghan associate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), after an old name for the district, first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014.

The group demanded accountability for a series of bomb attacks in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan at the weekend.

It also claimed a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport last month that slaughtered 13 US troops and a lot of Afghan citizens who had packed outside the airport gates.

Mujahid repudiated the program had any genuine presence in Afghanistan he said it “invisibly carries out some cowardly attacks”.

“The ISIS that exists in Iraq and Syria does not exist here. Still, some people who may be our own Afghans have adopted the ISIS mentality, which is a phenomenon that the people do not support,” he said.