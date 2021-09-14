No traveling through train for unvaccinated people, Pakistan Railways

Pakistan Railways has declared that people who are not vaccinated would not be issued train tickets after September 15.

Pakistan Railways has also made it mandatory for the staff members to get COVID-19 vaccination.

All trains are functioning with 70 percent passengers and strict application on COVID SOPs, stated a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways.

He said that posters and banners have been placed within the premises of the stations “Besides strict implementation on the SOPs, we are also creating awareness among masses in this regard”.

The passengers should have received their first COVID shot by September 15 and should be completely vaccinated by October 15 to avail train services.

Whereas, the railways said unvaccinated passengers aged above 20 years will not be permitted to travel by trains without showing their vaccination certificates from Jan 1, 2022.

There will be a complete ban on travel without vaccination from April 1, 2022.

On the contrary, the deadlines were later reviewed with the first dose compulsory until September 15, 2021, and the second dose by October 15, 2021.

All Pakistan Railways staff members were also given until August 31 to get themselves vaccinated against the novel virus with a cautionary that their salaries will be suspended in case of failure to get inoculated.