Nokia G50 5G clears its FCC certification ahead of Oct launch

Nokia G50 is the upcoming new phone from HMD Global which will launch in October. The company has not made any official announcement yet.

Phone previews, specifications, and release details have been featured in several leaks and certifications.

Recently the Nokia G50 has been certified by FCC. This revealed some of the specifications regarding the phone’s charging and battery capacity.

The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) lists Nokia G50 with the model numbers “TA-1390” and “TA-1370.”

The Nokia G50 has a curved casing that comes in two colors: Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue. Inside a donut-shaped camera bump, it houses three lenses and an LED flash. On the chassis are the volume rocker, power button (which also serves as a thumbprint scanner), and a dedicated key for invoking the Google Assistant.

The body of the phone will be 8.5mm thick weighing 190g. AT the front there is a notched display.

As usual, the Nokia branding is stamped at the bottom of the screen.

the display is a 6.82″ IPS LCD panel that has a 720p resolution. The notch houses an 8MP selfie camera.

The rear camera setup has three lenses; one 48MP camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a low-res portrait sensor.

The Nokia G50 is powered by a Snapdragon 480chipset with 5G enabled.

According to FCC documentation, the phone is powered by a 4,850 mAh battery with no quick charge capabilities.

There is at least one variant offered, 4GB/128GB.

The expected price of the phone, according to the leaker Roland Quandt, will be between €259 and €269 (approx. Rs. 51,000 – 53,000.)