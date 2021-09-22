Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC grants time for ‘TW workers’ lawyer for preparation

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved interval to the lawyers of Therapy Works’ employees for groundwork in the Noor Mukadam murder case while hearing a petition looking for the deferral of bail to the employees of Therapy Works.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea of ​​Tahir Zahoor and five other suspects for bail postponement.

The court settled interval to the lawyers after hearing their plea, asking for more time to prepare a case.

However, an added session’s judge permitted the bail of six defendants after submission of surety bonds worth Rs500, 000.

The plaintiff had already enticed the Islamabad High Court to cancel the bail of the accused.

Whereas, police on September 09 had submitted a challan in the Noor Mukadam murder case to a region and sessions court in Islamabad.

The court had summoned all the suspects, comprising prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, in the murder case, for the next hearing on September 23.

The court had also ordered the six suspects, who are employees of Therapy Works, to appear at the next hearing,

Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi informed the court that he would move a plea looking for an in-camera trial of the case, to which the judge commented that he would choose it as per law after it is filed.

Furthermore, the court had prolonged the judicial custody of Zahir Jaffer, his parents, and three of their household staff, identified as Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad, and Jameel, till the next hearing.