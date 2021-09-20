Noor Mukadam’s sister asks people to join the Islamabad protest

Sara Mukadam, the pained sister of murder victim Noor Mukadam stated that no one deserves to go through the torment that her family had to go through because of Noor’s ruthless murder.

Sara requested people to come and join the demonstration outside Islamabad Press Club at 4:30 pm on Wednesday and show their provision for Noor so that justice could be aided, in a video message shared on social media.

“No one in Pakistan, no family should have to go through what we are going through,” said Sara.

She called Noor “the light” of her family and stated that this light has been taken away from them.

“It is very hard to imagine a life without her,” said the upset sister.

She said that the people still can stop similar episodes from happening by raising their voices for justice and supporting Noor.

She thanked people on the behalf of her family for displaying support during the hard times that the family is going through.

“Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers from around the world and for giving us the courage to go through this tragic time in our life,” said Sara.

Noor, 27, was murdered in the federal capital on July 20, in the city’s F-7 area, stated to police.

She is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who worked as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police detained her assassin Zahir Jafar on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and beheaded her.

The grisly occurrence flashed a nationwide movement pursuing justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.