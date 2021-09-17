Not arranging the DRS system for the series is negligence: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said on Friday that those responsible for the non-availability of the Decision Review System (DRS) will have to bear consequences.

Ramiz has directed the relevant authorities to investigate who was responsible for the non-availability of the DRS.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and New Zealand agreed to change the status of the three-match ODI series. Now the series will not be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Not arranging the DRS system for the [New Zealand] series is negligence,” said the PCB chairman. “Action against those found responsible will be taken without discrimination.”

Ramiz extremely unhappy over the DRS mishap

Ramiz is reportedly angry over the board’s failure to obtain the Decision Review System (DRS) for the New Zealand Series.

According to the report, the PCB will have to bear huge financial losses as a result of the non-availability of the DRS for the most anticipated series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

According to the details, the PCB’s Commercial Department was in charge of signing the contract with the crew, but the board was left red-faced because plans were not done in time.