OGRA commends upsurge in petrol price
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has suggested an Rs1 per litre upsurge in the price of petrol.
The authority accelerated a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it recommended increasing the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre from September 16.
It also suggested an upsurge of Rs10.50 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel and hiking the price of kerosene oil by Rs5 per litre.
The final verdict in this regard will be taken by the Ministry of Finance after it consultation of the prime minister.
