Pak-China experts to build better digital payment system

APP News Agency

28th Sep, 2021. 01:59 pm
Pakistan-China

BEIJING: The Pakistan government is focusing on the development of e-commerce with the cooperation of China, which is leading the world in the field of e-commerce.

Last year, its e-commerce transaction was $2 trillion, which is more than the added-up figure of e-commerce trades done in the US and Europe,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said.

“We would like to promote our e-commerce infrastructure to benefit from this huge market, and to upgrade our telecommunication sector and modernise the e-payment system,” he said, during a dialogue themed Digital Belt and Road on the 4th Belt and Road Service Trade Cooperation Forum held in Beijing.

“As a payment infrastructure builder, our payment services cover all Belt and Road countries with 50 supported currencies. As Pakistan’s e-commerce is developing fast, many of our customers, especially e-commerce customers, have frequent economic exchanges with Pakistan,” said Wu Kai, Airwallex Greater China CEO, who also joined the dialogue and discussed the digital payment development with the ambassador.

“We can make payment more efficiently with lower cost, and we can help customers control their financial risks.”

The Covid-19 is accelerating the digital economy development of Belt and Road countries and there are more and more international trades, which provide a big demand for the digital payment services, China Economic Net reported.

Wu Kai also stressed the importance of the banking system during the development of the digital economy. Currently, some Belt and Road countries don’t have adequate financial infrastructures. The premise is that payers and receivers both have bank accounts.

“What we can do is to build a solid foundation based on which other participants can develop their own payment applications or software,” Wu Kai said, adding that the company is looking forward to cooperating with Pakistan and more Belt and Road countries, making full use of each other’s complementary resources and advantages.

“We can also share our experience to help other participants take less detours. We hope to work with all the Belt and Road countries to make our entire payment system more efficient,” he added.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Digital infrastructure enabled Saudi Arabia to confront pandemic

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s strong digital infrastructure has enabled the public and private...
2 hours ago
Sipchem begins hydrogen supply to Aramco firm

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co has begun supplying hydrogen to Saudi Aramco...
2 hours ago
Dubai's Amanat eying up $272 million of investments in Middle East

RIYADH: Dubai-based Investment firm Amanat Holdings can call on a billion dirhams...
2 hours ago
Cryptocurrencies make a comeback from last week’s turmoil

RIYADH: The two major cryptocurrencies regained most of their losses, as the...
3 hours ago
French firms keen to set up regional headquarter in Saudi Arabia

PARIS: Saudi investment minister on Sunday revealed that a French construction company...
3 hours ago
PIF acquires 25% of Emaar Economic City

DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has completed the acquisition of Emaar’s...