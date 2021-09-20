PAK v ENG: England Cricket Team will not tour Pakistan

PAK v ENG: England cricket chiefs on Monday withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s series in Pakistan citing “increasing concerns about travelling to the region”.

After New Zealand withdrew from their series on the last minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi, England also decided to withdrew their series.

It was the historic trip, which would have been the first ever by an England women’s team and the first by men since 2005, was in serious doubt from the moment New Zealand pulled out of their own series in Pakistan on Friday over security concerns.

ECB released official statement, “The ECB has a longstanding commitment to tour Pakistan as part of the Men’s Future Tours Programme in 2022,”

“Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women’s tour with double headers alongside the men’s games,”

“The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women’s and Men’s games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip,”

“The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments,”

“There is the added complexity for our Men’s T20 squad. We believe that touring under these conditions will not be ideal preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where performing well remains a top priority for 2021,”

“We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022.”

After the ECB statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment on their decision to withdraw their tour to Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja tweeted, “Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.”

Earlier, it was decided that England’s men will tour to Pakistan to play two T20 matches scheduled on October 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and women’s team will play three ODIs on October 17, 19 and 21.