Pak v NZ Live Updates: India behind the cancellation of NZ tour to Pak

Pak v NZ: India behind the cancellation of NZ tour to Pak
Pak v NZ: Few days back, an article was published on ‘Sunday Guardian Live’ which described in detail that New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan will be faced with security concerns. The news outlet is based out of New Delhi, India, and the article titled ‘New Zealand cricket team may face terror attack in Pakistan’ is authored by Abhinandan Mishra. The article mentioned that former Taliban commander, Ehsanullah Ehsan said that the Islamic State (IS) set-up in Pakistan is preparing for an...
Pak v NZ: Pak players respond to NZ’s decision to call off the tour
Pak v NZ: Pakistan’s cricketers came forward in support of their country and voiced their opinions after the New Zealand cricket team decided to postpone their tour citing security reasons. Pakistan players share their disappointment over social media on the decision and also share with the world that Pakistan is the safest country. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to call off their tour abruptly, just a few minutes before the start of the first ODI, as they received a security alert...
Pak v NZ: Shahid Afridi asks NZ ‘Do you understand impact of your decision?’
Pak v NZ: Former Pakistan cricketer, Shahid Afridi has asked New Zealand Cricket (NZC) about the impact after they unilaterally decided to call off the series over a security threat. Pakistan and New Zealand were to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore till 3rd October. Shahid bashed the NZC over twitter and asked Kiwi’s about the damage they have given to Pakistan’s cricket. Shahid Afridi tweeted, “On a hoax threat, you have called off the tour despite...
Pak v NZ: International cricketers comes in support of Pak after NZ cancelled the tour
Pak v NZ: Numerous international cricketers came forward and supported Pakistan after New Zealand called off their tour of Pakistan on a security threat. Many international cricketers who have earlier toured Pakistan to play their series against Pakistan or toured Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) have shared their experience regarding the security of Pakistan and supported Pakistan. https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1438836695596781569 Many international cricketers including former international cricketers have supported Pakistan and tweeted in favour of Pakistan. Darren Sammy...
Pak v NZ: Wasim Khan says 'Black Cap's will travel back tomorrow via chartered plane'
Pak v NZ: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan informed that Black Caps will travel back to New Zealand tomorrow via chartered plane. In an unofficial interview outside Interior Ministry’s office, Wasim said that the cancellation of the series by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will result in huge damage to Pakistan’s cricket. He said, “Whatever happened, it is going to hurt Pakistan,” “New Zealand team will depart for their home tomorrow via chartered plane,” It must be noted here...
Pak v NZ: Shoaib says ‘Pakistan should now answer the world by winning T20 World Cup’
Pak v NZ: Pakistan former fast-bowler, Shoaib Akhtar advised the national team to be focused on the upcoming T20 World Cup, and answer the world by winning the mega event. From his Youtube channel, Shoaib bashes the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for calling off the Pakistan tour citing security concerns. He said, “It is an embarrassing time for us. We can’t let it go. Security threats are everywhere in the world currently. Cancelling this tour citing security concerns have embarrassed...
Sheikh Rasheed: 'New Zealand does not have substantive proof of threat'
Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed said that New Zealand authorities do not have any substantive proof of a threat in Pakistan, hours after they called off their series. In a press conference, Rasheed said that New Zealand took a unilateral decision to postpone Pakistan’s tour despite Pakistan provided presidential security arrangements for the team. According to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decides to cancel its tour of Pakistan citing a...
PM New Zealand Jacinda Ardern appreciated Pakistan the way they hosted he NZ players
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that she completely support New Zealand Cricket’s decision to abort its Pakistan tour as the safety of the players was vital. “When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team,” stated Ardern in a statement. “I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has...
Ramiz Raja slams New Zealand after they unilaterally postponed the series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has slammed New Zealand after they unilaterally called off the series due to a security alert. Ramiz tweeted that he felt sorry for the fans and asked New Zealand to tell on what basis they called off the series, he also affirmed that New Zealand will hear us from Pakistan at the forum of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Ramiz Raja said, “Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans...
ECB to decide within 48 hours if they will be touring Pak
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has released a statement after New Zealand decided to cancel the Pakistan tour amid a security alert. As per the spokesperson of ECB, they are in touch with the security team in Pakistan and will decide in 48 hours that if they will be touring. “We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert. We are liaising with our security team who are on the...
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Black Caps cancel the tour due to security alert
The New Zealand Cricket has cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing PCB of a security alert. PCB confirms the news through its Twitter handle saying, "Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series, PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams." https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1438799448767881217 "We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the...
Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series trophy revealed
The trophy for the Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series was unveiled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, both were present during the unveiling. The trophy was unveiled hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the national team kits for the ODI series, which is slated to begin from today. https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1438474125434052611 The new kit has several different shades of green color, from dark to light tone. The PCB shared the...
