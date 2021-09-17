Pak v NZ: Pak players respond to NZ’s decision to call off the tour

Suhaib Ahmed

17th Sep, 2021. 09:51 pm
Pak v NZ: Pak players respond to NZ’s decision to call off the tour

Pak v NZ: Pakistan’s cricketers came forward in support of their country and voiced their opinions after the New Zealand cricket team decided to postpone their tour citing security reasons.

Pakistan players share their disappointment over social media on the decision and also share with the world that Pakistan is the safest country.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to call off their tour abruptly, just a few minutes before the start of the first ODI, as they received a security alert from their government.

Many Pakistani cricketers supported the country’s security and share their views on twitter.

Babar Azam tweeted, “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!”

Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted, “Wish I had words to describe my disappointment. We not only have the best security force in the world but many foreign teams have successfully & peacefully completed their cricket tours in Pakistan. Can feel for the cricket lovers in Pakistan & around the world. #PakistanZindabad
Imam Ul Haq tweeted, “My country is safe. And my country is safe for cricket. This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a team and for all the fans. We will keep making our efforts iA Pakistan Zindabad!
Fakhar Zaman tweeted, “The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal of the series by NZ is so sad. Sorry to our cricket fans #PAKvNZ
Haris Rauf tweeted, “A wrong precedent has been set & it’s not a good omen at all for fraternity. Our security & intelligence agencies r capable to curb & assess any kind of threat . In past few years, they successfully managed safety & security of international events.#PakistanZindabad
Shadab Khan tweeted, “This is heartbreaking. Pakistanis love cricket so much, we have worked really hard to bring cricket back here. PSL & other teams visiting Pakistan is evidence of our hospitality & security arrangements. We will continue our efforts. #PakistanZindabad
Mohammad Rizwan tweeted, “Everyone including Pakistan supported NZ after the tragic incident of Christchurch. And now a historic tour is unilaterally canceled by them because of a so-called threat. This abrupt move is disappointing especially when our brilliant security forces ensured zero-threat. Sad!”

Imad Wasim tweeted, “Heartbroken to see the last-minute withdrawal of the #PAKvNZ series that we all waited for over the past 18 years and was so excited. Pakistan has made lots of efforts to get cricket back home and we’ll keep doing that iA #PakistanZindabad

Mohammad Hafeez tweeted, “Pakistan intelligence agencies & Pakistan armed forces r Pride of every Pakistani. This unilateral decision of @BLACKCAPS is not acceptable. Pakistan is safe & Proud county.
Despite reassurances from Pakistan’s intelligence services that the threats were a hoax, NZC decided that it will be in their best interests to return home.

