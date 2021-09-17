Pak v NZ: Pak players respond to NZ’s decision to call off the tour
Pak v NZ: Pakistan’s cricketers came forward in support of their country and voiced their opinions after the New Zealand cricket team decided to postpone their tour citing security reasons.
Pakistan players share their disappointment over social media on the decision and also share with the world that Pakistan is the safest country.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to call off their tour abruptly, just a few minutes before the start of the first ODI, as they received a security alert from their government.
Many Pakistani cricketers supported the country’s security and share their views on twitter.
Babar Azam tweeted, “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!”
Imad Wasim tweeted, “Heartbroken to see the last-minute withdrawal of the #PAKvNZ series that we all waited for over the past 18 years and was so excited. Pakistan has made lots of efforts to get cricket back home and we’ll keep doing that iA #PakistanZindabad“
Read More
Pak v NZ: India behind the cancellation of NZ tour to Pak
Pak v NZ: Few days back, an article was published on ‘Sunday Guardian...
Pak v NZ: Shahid Afridi asks NZ ‘Do you understand impact of your decision?’
Pak v NZ: Former Pakistan cricketer, Shahid Afridi has asked New Zealand Cricket...
Pak v NZ: International cricketers comes in support of Pak after NZ cancelled the tour
Pak v NZ: Numerous international cricketers came forward and supported Pakistan after...
Man City's defensive Ruben Dias wins Football Writers' award (FWA)
Ruben Dias of Manchester City was voted England's Footballer of the Year...
Pak v NZ: Wasim Khan says 'Black Cap's will travel back tomorrow via chartered plane'
Pak v NZ: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan informed that...