Pak v NZ: Pak players respond to NZ’s decision to call off the tour

Pak v NZ: Pakistan’s cricketers came forward in support of their country and voiced their opinions after the New Zealand cricket team decided to postpone their tour citing security reasons.

Pakistan players share their disappointment over social media on the decision and also share with the world that Pakistan is the safest country.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to call off their tour abruptly, just a few minutes before the start of the first ODI, as they received a security alert from their government.

Many Pakistani cricketers supported the country’s security and share their views on twitter.

Babar Azam tweeted, “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!”