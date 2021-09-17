Pak v NZ: Shahid Afridi asks NZ ‘Do you understand impact of your decision?’

Suhaib Ahmed

17th Sep, 2021. 09:06 pm
Pak v NZ: Shahid Afridi asks NZ ‘Do you understand impact of your decision?’

Pak v NZ: Former Pakistan cricketer, Shahid Afridi has asked New Zealand Cricket (NZC) about the impact after they unilaterally decided to call off the series over a security threat.

Pakistan and New Zealand were to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore till 3rd October.

Shahid bashed the NZC over twitter and asked Kiwi’s about the damage they have given to Pakistan’s cricket.

Shahid Afridi tweeted, “On a hoax threat, you have called off the tour despite all assurances,” he wrote while mentioning New Zealand’s cricket official Twitter handle,”

“Do you understand the impact of your decision?”

 

 

It must be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan also assured foolproof security assurance to New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern but they decided to cancel the tour. They will leave Pakistan tomorrow via a chartered flight.

