Pak v NZ: Wasim Khan says ‘Black Cap’s will travel back tomorrow via chartered plane’

Pak v NZ: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan informed that Black Caps will travel back to New Zealand tomorrow via chartered plane.

In an unofficial interview outside Interior Ministry’s office, Wasim said that the cancellation of the series by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will result in huge damage to Pakistan’s cricket.

He said, “Whatever happened, it is going to hurt Pakistan,”

“New Zealand team will depart for their home tomorrow via chartered plane,”

It must be noted here that New Zealand Cricket ‘unilaterally decided to postpone Pakistan tour’ citing security threats despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foolproof security assurance to New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.