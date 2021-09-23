PAF – Pakistan Air Force Aircraft crashes in KPK, officials
A Pakistan Air Force – PAF trainer aircraft has crashed in the country’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Whereas, there was no transparency on any casualty status, according to an official statement.
The aircraft collided in the Mardan area of the province during a monotonous training mission, the PAF said in a statement.
A high-level board of investigation has been ordered to examine the reason for the crash.
However, the PAF did not stipulate the pilot’s condition.
Accidents of PAF’s aircraft are quite recurrent in Pakistan and as of August 6, a PAF aircraft collided near Attock during a monotonous mission.
Furthermore, last year in September, a PAF aircraft collided near the Pindigheb area of Attock area during a mundane flight.
Previously, a PAF Mirage aircraft stopped near Shorkot in Punjab.
