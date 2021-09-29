Pakistan car racing team finishes second at FSR 2021

A team of students from NUST University finished second at the Formula Student Russia (FSR) after their successful run in Formula Student UK 2021.

According to The News, the win by the Formula Electric Racing team from Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) marks the first time any Pakistani team has won the second spot in Formula Student Competition.

The team stood second throughout the individual events of the competition, including the engineering design event, business plan presentation and cost, and manufacturing event.

FSR is a global Formula Student Engineering Competition, in which several teams from around the globe come together to showcase their Formula Student Vehicle Prototypes. The business plan event comprised a Business Plan Presentation Video (BPPV), followed by a Business Plan Presentation (BPP).

BPPV is a 30-second pitch video, whereas BPP is a ten-minute presentation based on the judges’ Deep Dive Topic.

Students from NUST created and assembled the formula electric car. The open-wheeled, open cockpit, single-seater Formula racing automobile has inspired the vehicle design. The Electric Vehicle (EV) has a 5 kWh battery with a range of 22 kilometers. It has a top speed of 120 kph and can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kph in just 4.5 seconds.

[embedost slug = “/faqeer-shah-selected-for-international-martial-arts-competitions-bol-news/”]