Pakistan Cricket Board Launches its Official Merchandise Store

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) launched its Official Merchandise Store, form where the passionate cricket fans can purchase authentic apparel and accessories at www.shop.pcb.com.pk.

The online store will be a one-stop-shop for cricket fans in and outside Pakistan, from where they can purchase customized merchandise,

Pakistan national training and travel gear, fanwear, collector’s edition merchandise, and hardware accessories with items being regularly added.

The PCB will provide shipment globally helping the fans to #WearYourPassion. The fans in Pakistan will get their purchased items delivered at their doorsteps free of cost.

The fans can purchase the iconic ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1992 jerseys from the Store.

Pakistan 1992 World Cup jersey is the first offering in the Champions Edition, part of the PCB Legacy Series, as they honors the national side’s landmark achievement, which altered the course of the sport forever in Pakistan and inspire many to take up bat and ball.

Soon the fans would be able to purchase other items as the PCB continues to strive to bring the fans closer to the cricket.