Pakistan earns $195 million from IT services’ exports
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $195.990 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current financial year 2021/22.
This shows a growth of 20.22 per cent, compared with $163.020 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020/21, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
During the month under review, the computer services grew 23.04 per cent, as it surged to $150.450 million during July 2021 from $122.280 million last year.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 434.15 per cent to $0.219 million from $0.41 million, while the exports of hardware consultancy services also increased 39.27 per cent to $53.830 million from US $38.651 million.
The export of repair and maintenance services enhanced 211.54 per cent to $0.162 million, compared with $0.52 million, whereas the exports and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 4.31 per cent to $35.009 million from $33.561 million.
In addition, the exports of other computer services rose 22.52 per cent to $61.230 million, as against $49.975 million.
Meanwhile, the exports of information services during the month under review decreased 8.82 per cent by going down to $0.310 million, compared with $0.340 million.
Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased 26.67 per cent to $0.209 million from $0.165 million, whereas the exports of other information services dipped 42.29 per cent to $0.101 million from $0.175 million.
The exports of telecommunication services increased 11.96 per cent, as these went up to $45.230 million from $40.400 million, the PBS data showed.
Among the telecommunication services, the exports of call centre services increased 11.80 per cent during the month, as its exports increased to $11.954 million from $10.692 million, whereas the exports of other telecommunication services also increased 12.01 per cent to $33.276 million from $29.708 million last year, the data revealed.
