Pakistan exit UK’s travel red list

Pakistan will finally exit the United Kingdom’s red list on September 22 (Wednesday), declared the country’s Secretary of State for Transport Rt Hon Grant Shapps.

According to the British official Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Kenya, Turkey, Egypt, and the Maldives are among the eight countries that are set to be detached from England’s red list.

From Mon 4 Oct, if you're fully vax you won't need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow.

Whereas the UK reserved Pakistan on its red list, as the country was unsuccessful to meet the necessities on genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk, and variants of concern.

The British official said the government was making coronavirus testing easier for travel from October 4.

“If you’re fully [vaccinated] you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow,” he said.

We'll also be introducing a new simplified system for international travel from Mon 4 Oct, replacing the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world – striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority.

“We’ll also be introducing a new simplified system for international travel from Mon 4 Oct, replacing the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world — striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority,” he added.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner while replying to the development stated he was aware of how challenging the last five months were for so many who depend on close links between UK and Pakistan.

🇬🇧 will continue to work closely with 🇵🇰 to ensure data sharing & safeguard public health in both countries. No one is safe until everyone is safe.

The envoy thanked Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, and relevant Pakistani institutions for their close collaboration.

Whereas, In reply to Turner’s tweet, SAPM Dr. Sultan called the development “great news” for those wanting to travel to the UK, as the ban had been elevated after several months.

Great news for those waiting to travel. I am grateful to @CTurnerFCDO and others in the UK gov who engaged with our team for an in depth understanding of our epidemic response and systems as well as the ongoing sharing of data and information to enable disease security.

“I am grateful to @CTurnerFCDO and others in the UK govt who engaged with our team for an in-depth understanding of our epidemic response and systems as well as the ongoing sharing of data and information to enable disease security,” he said.

However, Federal minister Umar lauded UK’s High Commission in Pakistan for its sustenance during the procedure, and stated that it was “good to know finally the right decision taken”.

Good to know finally the right decision taken to take Pakistan off red list. UK high commission in Pak has been supportive throughout. Support for conveying facts about the covid situation in Pakistan by UK parliamentarians is also highly appreciated

“Support for conveying facts about the COVID situation in Pakistan by UK parliamentarians is also highly appreciated,” the planning and development minister added.